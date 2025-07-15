January 16, 1956 - July 9, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Williams Dingmann Funeral loading...

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at the First Baptist Church in Long Prairie for Arlene Brinkmann, age 69, who died on July 9th at her home in rural Long Prairie while surrounded by her loving family after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Pastor Bruce Miller of Swanville will officiate. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, from 4:00 -7:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie, and one hour before the services at the church on Wednesday, July 30.

Arlene was born on January 16, 1956, to Henry, Sr. and Bertha (Wielenberg) Fuechtmann. From the day she was born on the family farm in Melrose Township to the day of her death at her home in rural Long Prairie, farming and livestock have been in her blood. While her herds were never large, horses, chickens, goats, sheep, pigs, and cows all received her tender loving care. She worked at the sales barn for a time and used the skills and knowledge gained to maintain the bloodline of the Highlander Black Angus breed. She was an extremely hard worker who always found ways to get things done. Arlene was a skilled painter who used her fine attention to detail whether painting a tractor, her car, or hand-held ceramic figurines, plus gardening and flowers.

Arlene’s genuine compassion for people blessed many whom she cared for while working at the Central Todd Co. Care Center in activities and as a Personal Care Attendant. No matter how busy she became, she always found ways to offer support, encouragement, or volunteer her help. She had a real gift for recognizing others' needs and responding to them. Guided by her Christian faith, Arlene faced life’s challenges head-on. Through reading scripture, prayer, and worship, she was able to recover from the loss of her long-time companion, Stan Brinkman. Later, she was able to open her heart. Her promise of marriage to Bill Nietfeld was never fulfilled; he died unexpectedly in 2024. Through everything — loss of loved ones and a cancer diagnosis — Arlene did not lose her faith. Today, she is with her Lord and Savior, Jesus.

Arlene is survived by her children Allissa (Matt) Kulas of Wittenberg, WI, Amanda (Tim) Brockhouse of Shakopee, and Aaron (Addy) Brinkmann of Alexandria; Stan’s children Matthew Brinkman of Watford City, ND, and daughter Jessica Graham of Houston, TX; siblings, Edna Kirchner, Dottie Ritter, Bertha Hoeper, Ralph Fuechtmann, Ethel Donnay, Henry (Agnes) Fuechtmann, Earl (Mary) Fuechtmann, Rose (Michael) Braegelmann, Karen (Robert) Pugh, Carl (Lisa) Fuechtmann, and Allen (Laurie) Fuechtmann (all from Minnesota); nine grandchildren, and her little girls in fur, Lily and Daisy.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Marian Froehle (Joseph), Stan Brinkman, and fiancé Bill Nietfeld.