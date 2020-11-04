Argument Leads to Crash with Injuries, Arrest of Man in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Police say an argument between a man and a woman led to a two-car crash with injuries and the arrest of a St. Cloud man on multiple charges.

Officers with St. Cloud Police Department were called to the intersection of Veterans Drive and 20th Avenue North Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m. on a report of a multi-car crash with injuries.

Officials say, prior to the crash, 19-year-old Keyshawn Johnson of St. Cloud got into a verbal argument with an 18-year-old female acquaintance from St. Cloud. During the argument, Johnson allegedly threatened a man who then got into the woman’s car. The woman reportedly drove away, at which time Johnson got into his vehicle to follow her.

Officers say both vehicles were traveling west on Veterans Drive when Johnson reportedly sideswiped the woman’s vehicle, causing both vehicles to leave the road and crash into a tree at the intersection of Veterans Drive and 20th Avenue North.

Johnson was the only person in his vehicle. He sustained significant but non-life-threatening injuries. The other vehicle was occupied by a 19-year-old man from South Holland, Illinois, an 18-year-old man from St. Cloud and a four-month-old child, in addition to the woman Johnson reportedly argued with. The three adults in that vehicle all sustained substantial but non-life-threatening injuries. The child was not hurt.

Johnson was taken to the hospital where he is in police custody and is facing charges of first-degree assault, multiple counts of second-degree assault, criminal vehicular operation, and violation of a domestic abuse no-contact order.