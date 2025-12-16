August 26, 1933 - December 12, 2025

There will be a funeral service at 11:00 AM Friday, December 19, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Archie Dehn, 92 of Browerville and formerly of Milaca. Burial will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery near Little Falls.

Archie was born to Louis and Laurentia (Schumacher) Dehn in Dayton Township. He graduated from Anoka High School in 1952. He worked as a welder for the Honeywell Regulating Company until joining the US Army in 1954. After serving in Korea, he was honorably discharged in 1956. He married Carol Gustafson on April 11, 1964 in Milaca, MN. The couple purchased a dairy farm near Milaca where they had two children, Theresa and Brian.

Archie was truly a jack of all trades; after selling the farm in 1973, he did masonry and sheet metal work as well as lawn service and work for the Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca. He always had a wonderful vegetable garden. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He also liked to play cards and board games. His TV was often tuned to old-time shows like Laurel and Hardy. In his later years, he volunteered at the senior center in Long Prairie. He liked to be around people and had a sense of humor that was a core part of his personality. More than anything though, Archie loved his time with family. He was a proud grandpa and great-grandpa.

He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Richter of Albany; son, Brian Dehn of Browerville; grandchildren, Heather Hopkins, Elizabeth and Raelyn Richter and great-grandchild Kehlani Moen.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carol (2010); siblings, Alvin, Bernice, Edward, Louie, Lavina and Richard.