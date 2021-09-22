Arbadell Anna Pauline Blomker, 83, Watkins

April 11, 1938 - September 20, 2021

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 24, 2021 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley for Arbadell Blomker, age 83, who passed away Monday at United Hospital in St. Paul. Rev. Benjamin Hollingsead will officiate and burial will be at Eden Lake Cemetery in Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Arbadell was born April 11, 1938 in Eden Lake Township to Leo & Lillian (Haag) Meyer. She married Arnold Blomker on June 20, 1957 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eden Valley. Arbie and Arnie ran the family farm for many years. Later, they owned and operated the Chalet Café in town. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. Family was important to her and there was always an open place at her table, and a candy dish on the counter. She and Arnie loved going for drives and going out to eat. She was very loving, loyal, and strong, and her faith was very important to her.

Survivors include her sons and daughter, Bryan (Jill) of Atwater, Debra (Peter) Kalkbrenner of Eden Prairie and David (Kandis) of Watkins; sisters and brothers, Arliss (Arnold) Thielen of Cold Spring, Lyle (Diane) Meyer of Eden Valley, Arlene Pinder of Orlando, FL, Arvella Borchardt of Litchfield, Arlinda Willner of Cold Spring, Arlyn (Roger) Kjosa of Orlando, FL, Arnette Moll of Orlando, FL and Ardella Meyer of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Mykala (Kyle) Loveless, Cody (Beca) Blomker, Elijah Blomker, Kryslyn Kalkbrenner, Kaylene (Scotty) Kalkbrenner Pike, DJ (Brooke) Blomker, Devan Blomker and Dustin Blomker; great grandchildren, Cleo Blomker, and Brady & Teagan Blomker; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnie in 2017; brother, Lowell Meyer; and brothers-in-law, Frank Pinder and Herb Willner.