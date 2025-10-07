ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The owners of Central Appliance Recyclers have announced they are closing the business.

Jeff and Carol Groth say they are closing on November 14th due to their retirement. They have made some changes that have gone into effect immediately, including only accepting appliances and electronics for recycling. They will no longer be offering pickup services; items for recycling must be delivered to them and paid for at the time of drop-off, and they ask you to settle all outstanding invoices before the closure date.

Central Appliance Recyclers is at 3107 Highway 10 Southeast in St. Cloud. Their regular hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.