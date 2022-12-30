Apple Watches Sending Crash Alerts While Sledding

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Apple users are being asked to check their settings.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says there has been several calls to the Stearns County Emergency Communications Center showing a crash, fall or other accident.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff officials say when deputies arrive on scene, they are unable to find any evidence of a crash or someone in need of help.

Authorities says it's believed that a majority of these calls are coming from Apple Watches that are sending the alerts while people are sledding, tubing or snowmobiling.

The sheriff's office is reminding everyone to check their settings if you wear an Apple Watch or related device so that an emergency call is not sent out inadvertently.