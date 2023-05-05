Anthony Hicks, 55, St. Cloud

July 28, 1967 - April 28, 2023

Anthony Hicks, age 55 of St. Cloud, Minnesota, died on April 28, 2023.

Tony was born in Chicago, Illinois to ZL Williams and Shirley Jean Hicks on July 28th, 1967.

Tony grew up on the Southside of Chicago Illinois where he attended Tilden High School. He worked as head of security at a downtown Chicago retail store. In 2013 he moved to St. Cloud Minnesota to be closer to his sister, which was one of his proudest moments. He obtained employment at McDonalds for the past 10 years, where he was honored as Employee of the Month several times.

Tony was a wonderful husband, great father, wonderful friend and an outstanding brother and uncle. He was always willing to lend a helping hand for anyone. He was always there when you needed a friend or someone to talk to. Tony always had funny things to say and kept people laughing. He was always ready for good debate, no matter who it was. He was generous at heart and made sure everyone knew it and felt it. Tony made sure that people could count on him no matter who they were. He was always the life of the party and kept the party going until he was the last one to tap out!

Tony enjoyed in his spare time listening to and writing music, Spending quality time with family, Eating his sisters home cooked meals, Watching professional sports (Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs), and Facebook

Preceding him in death was mother Shirley Jean Hicks and grandmother Valgene Williams. Tony leaves behind his wife Patricia Tucker-Hicks, daughter, Nancy Luie, sister Tracey Luckett (Ronald Mitchell), nephews Thomas Gentry, Torrey Gentry and Tashaun Luckett, brother Christophe (Pamela) Hicks, nephew and niece Tony Gaines and Shawana Knockum and a host of cousins, great nieces and great nephews, family and friends.