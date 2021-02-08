Another Vehicle Stolen in Twin Cities with Child Inside

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Police say another vehicle has been stolen in the Twin Cities with a child inside.

This time it happened at a Walgreens store in St. Paul on Sunday evening.

Authorities say the woman who owns the car left the vehicle idling with a 6-year-old girl inside while she shopped.

Officers found the car abandoned a couple blocks away and the girl was unharmed. In a similar incident a day earlier, a car was stolen in north Minneapolis with a 1-year-old boy inside.

Hours later, a woman spotted the idling SUV with the child inside in a Brooklyn Center church parking lot. The boy was not hurt.

