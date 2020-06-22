Another Heatwave Expected to Arrive Next Week

UNDATED -- Temperatures and humidity will slowly be on the increase this week, with sultry summer conditions expected by the start of next week.

St. Cloud has already officially had four days this month with temperatures in the 90s. We only had four days in the 90s all of last summer. St. Cloud typically averages about 11 days each year with temperatures at or above 90 degrees.

For Precipitation, we'll see scattered showers Tuesday, with the next chance for more meaningful rainfall possible Friday.

St. Cloud has only had 1.24 inches of rain so far this month, which is well below normal.