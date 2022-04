ST. JOSEPH -- There is another big lottery winner in Stearns County.

Someone playing the scratch-off game CASH in St. Joseph won the top prize of $100,000.

The ticket was sold at the Speedway gas station.

Each ticket costs $50.

When the game began there were 100 top prizes of $100,000 available.

Get our free mobile app

Earlier this month a $200,000 lottery prize was won out in Sauk Centre.