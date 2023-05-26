Annual Tractor Day at Foley High School a Success

FOLEY (WJON News) - The parking lot at Foley High School was overrun by tractors Friday morning for the annual “tractor day”.

Get our free mobile app

The traditional last day for seniors at Foley features students driving tractors, wagons, and more to school.

This year, there were almost 100 tractors in the lot, ranging from big tracked machines to tractors that have been in the family for generations. Officials say it’s the largest turnout in memory, and was paired with music and an early-morning water balloon fight.

Foley Public School’s graduation is June 3rd.

Get our free mobile app