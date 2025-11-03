August 27, 1961 - October 30, 2025

Annette Rae Merrill, age 64, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

A celebration of Annette’s life will be held on Friday, November 21, 2025, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in East Bethel, MN. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Annette was born on August 27, 1961, in Milaca, Minnesota, to John and Sharon Lundberg. She grew up with a deep love for family, adventure, and laughter - qualities that she carried throughout her life.

Annette spent over 25 years as an insurance adjuster, a career she truly loved and excelled in. Her hard work, compassion, and professionalism earned her the respect of her colleagues and clients alike. Over the years, she received multiple awards recognizing her dedication and outstanding service - a true testament to the pride and care she brought to her work.

Outside of her career, Annette lived life to the fullest. She loved drag racing with Randy and their children, bowling in both women’s and co-ed leagues, and getting out on the motorcycle whenever she could. She found joy in the simple moments - sitting on the porch with her cat, Bootsie; trying new recipes in the kitchen; or curling up with a good book.

Annette was creative and loved painting, baking, and making every holiday special. She cherished family gatherings and was happiest when her home was filled with laughter, food, and love. She also enjoyed camping, exploring antique shops, and traveling to sunny beaches like Aruba and Cabo. She often dreamed of retiring to Aruba one day.

In her younger years, Annette also had a passion for archery. She competed in many tournaments and won numerous competitions throughout her time in the sport. Her talent and dedication earned her sponsorship from Hoyt, and she found great joy and pride in every moment she spent shooting.

Whether it was archery, racing, or hosting family events, she approached everything with passion, energy, and heart.

In 2023, Annette was diagnosed with cancer - a challenge she faced with incredible strength, courage, and grace. Through countless treatments and hospital visits, she never lost her determination or her sense of humor. She fought tirelessly, always more concerned about the comfort of those around her than her own pain. Her resilience became an inspiration to everyone who knew her, and she showed what it truly means to fight with both strength and love.

Those who knew Annette will remember her as the most selfless, dependable, and loving person - someone who would drop everything to help anyone in need, no questions asked. She was the one everyone could count on, always putting others before herself.

Annette’s legacy is one of love, strength, and selflessness. She taught those around her the true meaning of showing up - with kindness, grace, and an open heart. Her children and grandchildren will forever carry her lessons: to work hard, to care deeply, to laugh often, and to always make time for the people you love.

She built a life centered around family, compassion, and simple joys, and she leaves behind a legacy that will continue to shine through every holiday gathering, every home-cooked meal, and every act of love and generosity shared in her honor.

Though her time on earth was far too short, Annette’s spirit will live on - in the stories told, the memories shared, and the love she poured into everyone who was lucky enough to know her.

Annette is survived by her devoted husband, Randy Merrill; her children, Jonathan Nielsen (Becky), Stephanie Richter (Brad), Heather Springer (Kory), Cassie Merrill, and Jared Merrill (Amanda); her beloved grandchildren, Coltin, Emma, April, Jessica, Quentin, and Nevaeh; great-grandchild, Jed; her parents, John and Sharon Lundberg; her siblings, Craig Lundberg, Brad Lundberg (Ronda), and Denise Lugo (Matt); nieces and nephews, Sarah, Derek, Tyler, McKenzie, Lexi, Seb, and Madi; and many dear friends, including Barb Larson, Shelley Mann, and Caitlin Johnson, among countless others who loved her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Eldred and Helen Jacobson and Charles and Lillian Lundberg, along with several cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Annette’s love, laughter, and kindness will continue to live on in the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know her.