Annette M. Hiemenz, 64, Sauk Rapids

August 2, 1957 - September 4, 2021

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held between 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Annette M. Hiemenz, age 64, of Sauk Rapids, who passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Annette was born on August 2, 1957 in St. Cloud to Richard and Elaine (Whipke) Moosbrugger. She married Louis Hiemenz in 1975. Annette was a homemaker all of her life.

She enjoyed cooking, homemaking, and spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren).

She is survived by her husband, Louis; son Gary (Tiffany) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Christopher, Kaylee, Briella, and Alexis; siblings, Richard Jr., Steve (Merna), David, and Michael; and extended family and friends.

Annettte was preceded in death by her parents.