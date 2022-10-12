Annette M. Bromenschenkel, 85, Sauk Rapids

February 13, 1937 - October 11, 2022

Annette Bromenschenkel passed from our lives on October 11, 2022. She chose to be buried near her parents and was preceded in death by her sister and two brothers. Daughter of Henry and Susan Miller, Annette was born February 13, 1937 and grew up on a farm in Mayhew Lake. She attended Sauk Rapids schools and graduated at the top of her class. The following September she married Dennis Bromenschenkel. Dennis and Annette were married for 66 years.

Annette was mother to Jeff (Sandy), Brian (Ann), Cynthia (Robert) Forrester, Kymberly (Robert) Wright, Julie (Mike) and Kristin (Glenn). Annette was a doting grandmother to twelve and a great grandmother to five adorable children. She is also survived by countless nieces and nephews.

Annette lived a life of love and family and left an indelible impact on many. She was artistic, brilliant, independent and kind. Annette leaves behind a series of collectible quilts that will be treasured for decades. She created art her entire life including crocheted blankets, beaded trees and stained glass all while patiently raising her children and working a full-time job. Annette projected a quiet friendliness and set a strong example for her family.

We will miss your smile, laughter, wisdom and love. Thank you for the shining example of a life well-lived.

A private family funeral will he held. Memorials to St. Croix Hospice are preferred.