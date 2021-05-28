Annella Miller, 90, Little Falls

October 7, 1930 - May 27, 2021

Annella Miller, age 90, a resident of Little Falls, MN, died May 27, 2021, at Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Little Falls. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday at the Church. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Loretto, MN on Wednesday, June 2.

Annella was born on October 7, 1930 to Meinrad and Alexia (Barthel) Lehn in Fletcher, MN. She married Elmer Miller on May 20, 1953. Annella was a homemaker and helped her husband on the farm where they raised their 13 children. They lived in Hamel, MN until 1980 when they moved to Royalton. Annella moved to Little Falls in 2000 and to Diamond Willow Assisted Living in 2018 where she resided until her death. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, dancing and attending to her flowers and garden. She especially loved to bake, and the grandchildren will remember her delicious banana muffins and homemade bread. She was a hard worker, wonderful speller and a good mother.

Annella is survived by her children, Gregory Miller of Osseo, Edward (Viola) Miller of Sauk Rapids, John (Becky Lohnes) Miller of Coon Rapids, Joanne Mincher of St. Paul, Margie Steinwand of St. Louis Park, Sue Miller of Eau Claire, WI, Donna (Jim) Klein of Foley, Carol Michaud of Big Lake, Maggie (Jake) Ratke of Foley, Tracy (Nathan Benning) Chandler of Little Falls; 18 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Bob Becker of Little Falls.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; children, Theresa, James, Mary; siblings, Norman Lehn, Cyril Lehn, James Lehn, Eugene Lehn and Dorothy Bebeau.