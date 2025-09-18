Wright County Crash Sends Young Driver To Hospital
ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 24 near Annandale.
Two vehicles were traveling north on the highway, and one vehicle was traveling south. They collided in the intersection of Kennedy Avenue Northwest.
Twenty-year-old Lukas Redinger of Delano was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-two-year-old Amanda Braun of Clearwater and 42-year-old Luke Anderson of Mound were not hurt.
The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Annandale Police and Fire, and Allina Ambulance.
