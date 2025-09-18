ANNANDALE (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Wright County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Wednesday at about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 24 near Annandale.

Two vehicles were traveling north on the highway, and one vehicle was traveling south. They collided in the intersection of Kennedy Avenue Northwest.

Get our free mobile app

Twenty-year-old Lukas Redinger of Delano was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Thirty-two-year-old Amanda Braun of Clearwater and 42-year-old Luke Anderson of Mound were not hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Annandale Police and Fire, and Allina Ambulance.