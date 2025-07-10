June 14, 1934 - July 5, 2025

Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel

Annabelle Marie (Erickson) Johnson passed away on July 5th, 2025, at the age of 91 in the Hutchinson Health Hospital. A service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 12th, 2025, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. The visitation will be from 10:00 am-noon with the service to follow.

The Johnson Funeral Home will be facilitating memorial arrangements.

Annabelle Marie (Erickson) Johnson was born on June 14th, 1934, baptized, and confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Dassel. She grew up in the Dassel area attending school at which her mother Anna was a teacher. She graduated from Dassel High School and then worked at the Dassel State Bank and later at Northwestern Bank in Minneapolis. She also worked at various local companies including the Log Cabin, Green Giant, Meeker County HRA and the local lumber yards where she spent many years working as a bookkeeper.

She married Elmer Johnson on July 31st, 1955. They were blessed with 46 years together living in the Dassel area with their three children: Jeffrey (Heffer), Jody and Wendy.

Annabelle found great joy in gardening, canning produce, making homemade clothes for her family and quilting. She’s known for her thin sugar cookies baked to perfection, jams, and jellies, and of course, cinnamon rolls. She was a Brownie and 4-H leader, Sunday school teacher, confirmation mentor, and faithful Bible study attender.

Annabelle is survived by her son Jeff (Joan Nystrom), daughters: Jody (Brian) Danielson, and Wendy Johnson. Five grandchildren: Melia (Ryan) Madson, Christina Johnson, Ashley Toms (Erick Johnson), Jesse (Heather) Johnson, Keaton (Lisa) Danielson and eleven great grandchildren. Niece Michelle Erickson, sisters-in-law: LaRene Johnson, Joan Johnson and many friends and extended relatives.

She is preceded in death by her husband Elmer Johnson, parents Harry and Anna Erickson, brother Wm. Allen Erickson, nephew Michael Erickson and grandson-in-law Steve Toms.