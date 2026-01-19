March 1, 1932 - January 16, 2026

Anna Steinbronn, died at the age of 93 on January 16, 2026 at Shepherd of Grace Senior Community in Becker, MN.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 24th at Zion Lutheran Church with Pastor Brandon Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Little Falls, MN.

Anna was born March 1, 1932 in Douglas Township, Bremer County IA, the daughter of Otto and Clara (Banser) Bast.

On June 23, 1954, she married Reuben Steinbronn at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Readlyn, IA.

Anna graduated from Allen College School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse; and actively served as a registered nurse for forty-plus years in local and VA hospitals. She was passionate about her nursing knowledge and continued nursing education even after her retirement. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years, regularly picking up her neighborhood kids to bring them with her. She was active in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and often visited congregational members with Reuben during his pastoral calls.

Anna and Reuben resided in several towns and cities during their fifty-five years of married life together: Havre De Grace, Maryland; Readlyn, Iowa; Waverly, Iowa; Denver, Iowa; Springfield, Illinois; Lamesa, Texas; Swanville, Minnesota; Doniphan, Missouri; Albuquerque, New Mexico; and Little Falls, Minnesota. Since the death of her husband Reuben, Anna lived in Little Falls, Monticello, Blackduck, and Becker, Minnesota.

No matter where Anna was living, she found peace tending her vibrant gardens. From her roses to her raspberries, she was passionate about the beauty that she grew. She was also an avid birdwatcher and would excitedly point out to her grandkids when she spotted a gold finch or a hummingbird at one of her many feeders. Anna never missed an important date in her family and friends lives. They could expect a card or call for every life event. She also never missed a game night if it included dice, dominoes, or snowbird rummy. Just never challenge her to a game of “spoons”.

Anna is preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Clara; her husband, Reuben; a daughter, Rebecca Hudnall; two sisters, Frieda Kraemer and Erna Diers; and three brothers, Robert, Lawrence and Otto Bast.

Left to cherish her memory are her children and their spouses: Anthony (Carol) Steinbronn of Oviedo, Florida, Kevin (Latha) Steinbronn of Big Lake, Minnesota, Jennie (Leo) Johnson of Solway, Minnesota, and Reuben (Kim) Steinbronn of Marshall, Minnesota; two sisters, Edna Dietz and Ruth Rathbone; four sisters-in-law, Sonja Bast, Esther Bast, Marlys (Russ) Bennett, and Mary Hoppenworth; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.