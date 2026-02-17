June 30, 1961 - February 15, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 23, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Kevin Ruprecht, age 64, who died Sunday, at Annandale Care Center. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 9:00-11:15 a.m. Monday at the church gathering space.

Kevin was born in Richmond, MN to Firmin and Marilyn (Roering) Ruprecht. He graduated from ROCORI High School in 1979. He married Melinda Albrecht February 26, 1993, in Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Delano, MN.

Kevin worked in agriculture selling feed. He was happiest when he was playing with his band at many weddings, parades, anniversaries, and other celebrations. Kevin enjoyed fishing, playing polka music, euchre, collecting records and thrift shopping. In his spare time he helped with chores on his Uncle Joe’s farm and helped pour cement. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Band Union. Kevin will be remembered for being the “king of dad jokes.”

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Melinda; mother, Marilyn; his son, Kevin “KJ” (Alyssa), and children, Kayden, Benson, Hazel; daughter, Kelinda (Joe Gertken) and daughter, Natalie; son, Kyle (Savannah), and children, Zander, Danika, Jack; son, Kamrin; siblings, Bruce (Sandy), Karen Schlangen (Sam Thorson), Brenda (Jeff) Dingmann, Karla (Jason) Hommerding; aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Firmin.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at the Annandale Care Center and St. Croix Hospice.