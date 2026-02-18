August 6, 1938 - February 15, 2026

Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Hom Via Emblom Brenny Funeral Hom loading...

Virginia Rae Berger, 87 year old resident of Little Falls, passed away on February 15th, 2026, at Little Falls Health Services. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 23rd, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Patrick Hoeft officiating and Father David Maciej concelebrating. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Catholic Charities in Virginia’s memory.

Virginia Rae Linton was born August 6th, 1938, to parents Eldora (Campbell) and Carson Linton in Prairie Du Chien, WI. She attended and graduated from Eastman High School. Virginia was united in marriage to Kevon Patrick Berger on September 8th, 1984, in a Lutheran Church in Tomah, WI. The couple later received a catholic marriage blessing in May of 1995. Virginia dedicated her working life to the care of those who had served their country, working as a Certified Nursing Assistant with the Veterans Affairs. She worked both on-site and as a float to tirelessly provide exceptional care to those she looked after. Virginia’s efforts were rewarded in 1993 when she received a nomination for CNA of The Year in South Dakota in recognition of her outstanding care.

In her free time, Virginia enjoyed traveling, reading, and Sudoku puzzles. She was a lifetime member of the DAV Auxiliary, the VFW Auxiliary, and the VVA Auxiliary. Virginia and her husband, Kevon, were also members of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Kevon Berger; son, Lin (Karen) Gunderson; grandsons, Cody Gunderson, and Travis Gunderson; great-grandsons, Emmett Gunderson, and Owen Gunderson; sister-in-law, Karen (Greg) Bidwell; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Eldora and Carson Linton; and sister, Mary Ann Stuckey.