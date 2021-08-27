Anna Mae Kampa, 81, St. Cloud

March 5, 1940 - August 25, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Anna Mae Kampa, age 81, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., Friday morning in the church gathering space.

Mae was born in St. Cloud, MN to Michael and Monica (Thielen) Schneider. She married Richard “Dick” Kampa October 17, 1959, in St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud, MN.

Mae worked for many years at Granite City Livestock Sales supporting Dick as his bookkeeper. She loved antiques, traveling to sporting events, fishing, gardening, bird watching, and visiting with her grandchildren and family on the back patio.

She is survived by her children, LeeAnn (Gary) Backes, Lynette (Dan) Brannan, and Randy; grandchildren, Chad, Amanda, Nicole, Kyle, Evan, Grant, Garrett; great-grandchildren, Madalyn, Ava, Keenlyn, James, Luke; siblings, Harriet Shaw, Doloris Posch, Joan Roda, and Patricia (Mark) Latzka.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Dick and granddaughter, Erika.