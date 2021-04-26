Anna Mae Fleischhacker, 93, Paynesville

April 6, 1928 - April 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville, MN for Anna Mae Fleischhacker age 93, who died Monday, April 26, 2021 at Asher House. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery. Those attending the services must maintain social distancing and wear a mask. The service will be live-streamed at https://youtu.be/zxAfnqTMnWk.

There will be a 2-hour visitation prior to the service at the church on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

Annie was born on April 6, 1928 in Roscoe, MN to Herman and Margaret (Mohs) Utsch. She married Ralph Fleischhacker on June 22, 1948 at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Roscoe, MN. Annie was a wonder to us all. She got up early, worked in the garden, drove a tractor, cooked, and baked. Whatever needed to be done. Annie sewed in her down time, making clothes for all 9 kids, mending, quilting, and carpet rags. She used every scrap of fabric or old clothes for something. Annie was a member of Catholic United Financial, Christian Women and St. Louis Parish.

She is survived by her; children, Laura (Gary) Reiter, Grace (Allan) Gertken, Betty (Roger) Theis, Bonnie (Lewis) Wesenberg, Kevin (Cindy), Nancy (Mike) Theis, Jean (Di Johnson), Alan; sisters, Viola “Ole” (Joe) Kremer, Katie (Kenny) Albrecht; sister-in-law, Pat Utsch; 32 grandchildren, 58-great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; infant daughter, Linda; son, Leroy “Lee”; sister, Gene Buerman; brothers, Ralph, Stan, Ray, and Arnie Utsch; granddaughter, Gina and great-grandson, Jaron.