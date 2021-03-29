Anna M. Yamry, 86, St. Cloud

November 15, 1934 - March 28, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Anna M. Yamry, 86 of St. Cloud will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Anna passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Suite Living of Little Canada Care Center. Reverend Greg Sauer will officiate. Entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Anna was born on November 15, 1934 in Brooten, Minnesota to the late Stanley and Regina (Kuklok) Jarnot. She graduated from Sauk Rapids High School. Anna married Sylvester Yamry on September 6, 1954 in Mayhew Lake. Anna was a loving wife, mother and homemaker most of her life. She was also employed with American Linen for several years. Anna was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish.

Anna enjoyed gardening, tending her flowers, embroidery, cooking, baking and her Christmas Village.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Dave) Solnitzky of Little Canada, Gary (Diane) of Niagara, Wisconsin, Michael (Gayle) of Blaine; nine grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and siblings, Leona Skaja of Sauk Rapids, Leroy (Mary) Jarnot of Rice, Donald (Ginger) Jarnot of Sauk Rapids.

Anna was preceded in death by her husband, Sylvester in 1995; son, Wayne in 2012; and sister, Marlene Neu.

Memorials are preferred.