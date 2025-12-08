August 9, 1936 – December 5, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 11, 2025 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Ann M. Leedahl, age 89, of St. Joseph who passed away at her home with family by her side on, Friday, December 5, 2025. Reverend Bradley Jenniges, OSB will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Avon Community Church in Avon and one hour prior to services on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall in St. Joseph. Family prayer will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Church in Avon. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Ann was born on August 9, 1936 in St. Cloud to John and Anna (Thieschafer) Kersting. She graduated from Cathedral High School in 1954. Ann then married Wesley Leedahl on September 14, 1957 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. She was a homemaker all of her life, raising her family with Wes. Ann was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Ann enjoyed quilting, gardening, traveling, crafts, camping with family. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends in retirement. Ann especially treasured the time with her family, including breakfast with her siblings and cousins

She is survived by her children, Michael (Yvonne) of Avon, Susan (Tom) Leedahl Flynn of Alexandria, Mary (David) Terry of Sartell, Timothy (Geri) of Avon and Jackie (Mark Reum) Leedahl of Avon; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and two on the way; siblings, Bernard Kersting, Lorraine Paur, Marian (Jack) Sakry, John Kersting, Jeanette (Jean) Kappel and Thomas (Barbara) Kersting; and many nieces and nephews.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wes in 2011.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Serenity Place on 7th and Moments Hospice for all the care given to Ann.