Ann H. Jonas, 96, St. Wendel

May 16, 1928 - May 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, May 24, 2024 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN for Ann H. Jonas, age 96, of St. Wendel. Reverend Laurn Virnig will officiate. Ann passed away peacefully on May 18 with family at her side, just days after her 96th birthday, at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids. Burial will take place in the St. Columbkille Parish Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.

Ann was born May 16, 1928 in St. Wendel, MN to Stanley and Mary (Landowski) Rudnicki. She married Archie Jonas on May 20, 1950 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. They lived in Avon for 15 years and built a house on a 40-acre hobby farm in St. Wendel where she was a homemaker. After Archie passed away in 2003, she moved to Avon where she enjoyed her patio home for 12 years.

Ann enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting, casinos, church bazaars, BINGO, ice fishing at Lake of Woods as well as travels to Missouri, Washington DC, Texas, California, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Mexico. She was a member of St. Columbkille Parish and Christian Women.

Ann is survived by her children Ronald (Judy) Jonas of Hereford, AZ, Leroy (Ramona) Jonas of Avon, Renee (Daniel) Brinkman of Sauk Rapids and Patricia (Jayson) Molitor of Rockville, seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

Preceding Ann in death were her parents, husband Archie, sisters Sophie Wojciehowski, Alma Pierskalla, Helen Asplund, Martha Holliday and Eleanor Lubbesmeier and brothers Stanley, Leo, Alois, Francis and John Rudnicki.

Special thanks to the staff at Good Shepherd Community for the care Ann received.