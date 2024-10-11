Anita Faye Krebs, 88, Cold Spring

June 21, 1936 - October 8, 2024

A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, October 14, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Anita Faye Krebs, age 88, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN. The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Monday. Inurnment will be in the Seven Dolars Cemetery, Albany, MN.

Anita Faye was born June 21, 1936, in Anoka, MN to James Buckner and Violet Cecilia (Christianson) McCoy. She graduated from Minnetonka High School in 1954.

Anita married Mitchell Sullivan May 21, 1955, in Excelsior, MN and they divorced in January 1959. She worked as an executive secretary for various corporations from 1954 until she married Ralph A. Krebs in Watertown, SD September 26, 1970; at which time she became an instant mother and homemaker and resided with her new family in Richfield, MN. She used her secretarial skills helping her husband in his brokerage business until he retired, and they moved to their retirement home they built in Richmond, MN.

Anita loved golf, fishing, cribbage, traveling in the family RVs, cooking, photography, oil painting, many needlecraft arts, gardening, playing cards, reading, crosswords and spending time with her family and friends.

Anita is survived by stepdaughters, Diane (Larry) Brastad, Jacqueline Molloy; grandsons, Brian Brastad and Jason (Sheila) Brastad; nieces and nephews, Tammy LeBlond, Dee Woolf, Monty Woolf, Jacqueline McCoy Peeples, Michelle McCoy Sellers, Theresa Marie McCoy Costanzo; grandchildren, Katherine, Mitchell, Ethan, Sidney, Ella, Wyatt, and Kelsey.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Ralph; sister, Joan Woolf Bigley; brothers, Dwayne Warren McCoy, Wayne Darrell McCoy and son-in-law, Tom Molloy.