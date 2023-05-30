Angeline Nierenhausen, 86, St. Joseph

December 2, 1936 - May 25, 2023

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am on Tuesday June 6, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park, for Angeline L. Nierenhausen, 86, of St. Joseph who died Thursday May 25, 2023 at Arlington Place Assisted Living in St. Joseph. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Monday June 5 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud (Veteran’s Drive) and after 9:30 am Tuesday at the church in Waite Park. St. Joseph’s parish prayers will be at 4:30 pm Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Angie was born December 2, 1936 in St. Anna to Michael and Mary (Roske) Kotzer. She was 6 out of 15 children. She graduated from Albany High School.

Angie went to a dance at the Richmond Coliseum, this is where she met and fell in love with Kenny. The couple married November 10, 1956. Together they enjoyed 52 years of love, laughter, and memories until Ken’s passing in 2008.

Together they raised seven boys (Angie’s pride and joy). The couple lived in Albany, Rice, and then moved to St. Cloud. She was employed as the manager of the Albany Dairy Queen for over 15 years, Fingerhut, and lastly the St. Cloud Hospital until retirement. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Waite Park, and Christian Mother’s.

Angie was known for her spit-fire attitude, zest for life, sense of humor, and contagious laugh. Angie looked forward to family get togethers, especially if there was polka or old-time country music playing. She loved to dance, play cards, shake dice, fish, and spend time with her sisters, brothers, and in-laws. She adored her boys, her daughter-in-laws and grandchildren.

Angie is survived by her sons; Robert (Janice), Coronado, CA., William A. (Sheila), Waite Park, Richard (Heidi), Sartell, Wayne (Carol), Paynesville, Timothy (Lori), Albany, and Terrance (Kate Schreiner), Sartell, 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, sisters and brothers; Annie Volkers, Susie Hills, John (Linda) Kotzer, and James (Sue) Kotzer.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Randall, grandson Daniel and siblings; Mary, Irene, Jerome, Lorraine, Victor, Marlene, Phyllis, Joyce, Helen & Mike. In-laws, Michael, Melvin & Linda.

A special thank you to the staff of Arlington Place, St. Joseph, and St. Croix Hospice for all the love, laughs, and care we know that you have provided for Angie.