Angeline “Angie” (Buhl) Colling, 101, Long Prairie

July 26, 1920 - November 1, 2021

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM, Friday, November 5, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt Carmel Catholic Church for Angeline “Angie” (Buhl) Colling, 101, who passed away on November 1, 2021 at the CentraCare Nursing home in Long Prairie. The Rev. Tom Becker will officiate. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

Angeline was born July 26, 1920 to William and Mary (Gonsior) Buhl in Hartford Township, MN. She attended District 34 Country School and St Joseph's Catholic School through the 8th grade. She married LeRoy Colling on November 19, 1946 at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Browerville, MN. In the early 1950's, they built and ran the Budget Host Motel in Long Prairie. They sold the Motel and moved to Tucson AZ, due to her husband’s health. They would return for the summers. In 1986 she moved back to Long Prairie.

Angie was a lifetime member of St Mary of Mt Carmel Catholic Church.

She was also a member of the Long Prairie VFW Axillary. Some of Angie's volunteer work included giving tours at the Christy House and delivering mail to the residents at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. She enjoyed playing the organ, reading and playing cards, especially bridge.

Angie is survived by sisters Sophie Lamusga of Burnsville, Delores Lamusga of Shoreview; sisters-in-law Doris Buhl of Fridley and Gen Buhl of Browerville and many nieces and nephews.

Angie is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers Hank and George Buhl and sister Mary Summ.