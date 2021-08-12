Angela Perry, 39

February 28, 1982 - August 4, 2021

A visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, August 16, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church for Angela Perry. Please share your stories of Angie during story hour from 7:00-8:00 p.m. Story hour will be livestreamed on www.christscatholic.com. Visitation will continue Tuesday, August 17, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at the cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at https://my.gather.app/remember/angela-perry-2021 from the cemetery.

Angela passed away on August 4, 2021, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital in Waukesha, WI surrounded by her parents Marlys and Don Eikmeier. She was born on February 28, 1982, in Marshall, MN. Angela, her brother Dan and her parents moved to Rockville, MN where they took over the family farm.

Angie was involved on the farm with chores and showing lambs in 4-H. She was the lamb lead champion at the Stearns County Fair three years in a row. She attended school at John Clark Elementary in Rockville and Rocori in Cold Spring. She was an excellent student and learned how to help others and make lifelong friendships. When her little brother, Michael, was born, when Angie was 8, she stepped up and helped take care of him. She even gave up going to spend time at Grandma's house because she wanted to take care of Mike. At Rocori, Angie was involved in band, cross country, basketball and softball. She graduated in 2000. She attended College at St. Cloud State University and graduated from Concordia University, St. Paul.

Angie entered the corporate world with her first job at Best Buy in St. Cloud. She moved to Minneapolis to work at Sprint. She married Aaron Perry on August 4, 2007. They moved to Waukesha, WI where Angie continued to work for Sprint. There she had three children, Landon, (9), Jackson (8) and Lauren (6). Angie and Aaron later divorced.

Angie dedicated all her energy to raising her kids. Everything she did was to further their education and social skills. Her kids helped Angie bake pies and other care packages and deliver them to neighbors and friends. Their back yard was always filled with neighbor children playing on the slip n' slide, sandbox or the trampoline. They loved dogs and most recently, bunnies. Smores night was a common occurrence at Angie’s house. She set up a tent in her basement to enjoy camping even in the winter.

Angie excelled at her career in the cell phone industry. Most recently as Regional Account Manager for Asurion Insurance. She moved up the ranks quickly with her incredible skills and ability to lead and include everyone. One of her coworkers wrote, "Working with Angela was an amazing experience. She was great at communicating between the field team and the support center. She worked hard to bridge the gap between the two. Angela is positive and pushes her team positively through motivation".

Angie loved her church. She and her children found love and encouragement in all the church activities listening to God and acting as a community. She volunteered at the food pantry of Waukesha, Muscular Dystrophy Association, sponsorship manager for Waukesha Youth Sports and the "One Million Project" that delivered technology to local students for doing their homework.

Angie is survived by her children, Landon, Jackson and Lauren; her parents, Marlys and Don Eikmeier; her brothers, Dan (Dana) Eikmeier with their children Erling and Eileen, and Michael (Nicole) Eikmeier.

Angie will be sadly missed by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and coworkers.