January 18, 1973 - September 18, 2025

Angela Catherine Nelson, age 52 of Princeton, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2025, at Fairview Hospital in Wyoming, Minnesota. She was surrounded and loved on by many family members.

Angie was born on January 18, 1973, in Bloomington, Minnesota. She was the third of 14 children born to Michael and Nancy (Kerns) Bruder. Angie spent her career as a CNA, working with the elderly at nursing homes in Princeton, Cambridge and Elk River and later worked as a home hospice caregiver. Angie had a huge heart of compassion for the needs of the elderly. She tenderly nurtured her clients and loved to glean from their years of wisdom. However, her most important job was being a mom. She knew from an early age that this would be her purpose.

Her faith in Jesus carried her through many turbulent waters of her life journey. Even to the very end, she wanted God to get all the glory - whether she lived or died. Her greatest life trophies were her five wonderful children and two precious grandsons (with a third grandchild on the way). She selflessly and sacrificially strived to make sure they always had what they needed … and then some. Angie loved nature and especially baking and cooking. She always loved to joke, laugh and reminisce. We will remember her for her contagious laughter and beautiful smile.

Angie is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Aron Nelson; sons, Andrew Moldenhauer (Jacki) and Jordan Moldenhauer; daughters, Brianna (Hunter) Nelson Cook, Sommer Nelson (Cade) and Evelyn Sanderson; grandsons, Irvin and Cooper Moldenhauer and a third grandchild on the way; parents, Michael and Nancy Bruder; siblings, Jennifer (Doug) Hennum, Jill (Ward) Thompson, Benjamin (Theresa) Bruder, Jacob (Jeni) Bruder, Elizabeth (Ayhan) Sofuoğlu, Zachary Bruder, Isaac (Valerie) Bruder, Jeremiah (Amanda) Bruder, Charissa Bruder, Alex Bruder (Leanna), Hannah Bruder, Elijah (Kirsten) Bruder and Noah Bruder (Aleya); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her dear cat, Callie.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Dorothy Bruder and Clayton and Barbara Kerns; mother-in-law, Roswitha Moldenhauer; and father-in-law, Roger Nelson.

Funeral Services for Angela will be on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 11:00 AM at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Blue Mound Cemetery in Zimmerman.