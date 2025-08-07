June 26, 1998 - August 1, 2025

Andrew Richard Steadman, from Princeton, MN, known lovingly as Andy, passed away unexpectedly from a tragic motorcycle accident on August 1, 2025. He was only 27 years old. Andy’s funeral service will be at 11:30 AM on Friday, August 8, 2025, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton. The visitation is from 10:00-11:30 AM. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton. A luncheon will follow from 1:00-4:00 PM at the Pizza Pub in Princeton, one of his favorite spots.

Andy was born on June 26, 1998, in Princeton to parents, Mark Steadman and Tracie (Davis) Brunell. Andy graduated from Princeton High School in 2016. He found his calling in the world of masonry. Andy did the most beautiful work and was a lead installer for JRD Masonry. He loved to spend time with his friends and family. Whether it be golfing, fishing, disc golfing, playing Call of Duty, making music, spending time in nature, riding his bike, or grabbing a few drinks—he was always down for a good time. Andy was the funniest, most talented man. Anything he did, he was great at.

Andrew is survived by his parents, Mark (Jacki) Steadman and Tracie (Tony) Brunell; sisters, Samantha Steadman, Nicole (Brandon) Steadman, Rayna Monster, Breanna (Josh) Malinowski, Bailey Brunell, Jayden Steadman, and Jordyn Steadman; brothers, Jacob Steadman, Jaxon Steadman, Jason Steadman, Bradley (Makayla) Brunell, and Logan Monster; grandparents, Mike and Karen Davis; auntie, Brenda (Tony) Williams; nephews, Mark, James, Jasper, Mateo, Lucas, Declan, Benson, and Lincoln; nieces, Ava S., Carmen, Ava D., Emily, and Savannah; cousin, Jayson Davis; work-partner, cousin, and best friend, Jesse (Mandi) Davis; beloved best friends, Griffin (Coral) Harris and Travis (Alison) King; and his cat, Lilly. Andy was loved by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, community members, and anyone who met him.

Andrew was preceded in death by his grandpa, Richard Steadman; grandma, Mary Steadman; great-grandpa, Gordon Davis; great-grandma, Nona Davis; and father-figure, Tim Monster.

~ Until we meet again. ~