Andrew Sponheim, 34, Rockville

September 25, 1985 - October 3, 2019

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville, MN for Andrew Sponheim, age 34, who died Thursday at his home after a battle with cancer. Inurnment will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour prior to the service in the church.

Andrew was born on September 25, 1985 in St. Cloud, MN to Joe and Sharon (Olson) Sponheim. He graduated from Rocori High School and St. Cloud State University. Most of his time was spent at the business he owned as a tax preparer for Central Minnesota Tax in Sauk Rapids. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching Fox News, Judge Judy and Walker Texas Ranger, going to the casino, and was a big video gamer. He was an amazing uncle and brother with a kind heart who will be missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Katie (Jeff) Boecker; his nephew Brady; his niece Cora; Uncles & Aunts, Wayne (Kathy) Olson, Tammy (Rick) Kirkpatrick, Roxy (Mark) Geislinger, Mary Sponheim; cousins, Chris Sponheim, Brad and Kayla Olson, Lisa (Jeff) Curry, Lesly and Troy Geislinger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Sharon; grandparents, uncles, Darrel Olson, Bruce and David Sponheim; aunt, Jewyll Sponheim and his cousin, Paul Sponheim.