Andrew Donald Faith, 72, St. Cloud

March 31, 1953 – April 26, 2025

attachment-Andrew Faith loading...

It is with profound sadness that we share the death of Andrew Donald Faith. Andy passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday April 26th at the age of 72.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home 1111 25th Ave South, St. Cloud on Friday May 2, 2025. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 3rd at Christ Church Newman Center followed by a luncheon. Visitation will precede the mass at 10:00 AM.

Andy was born on March 31, 1953, at the St. Cloud Hospital to John Sr. and Genevieve Faith. He was the 7th child of 12 children. Andy spent his preschool years in Browerville, MN. In 1959, the family moved west to Chokio, MN where John was a band director at the local school. Andy was the first of the family to receive a totally public-school education graduating in 1971. Upon graduation, Andy embarked on a journey in his Volkswagen mini bus that included being stopped at the Mexican border and having his lone hardboiled egg confiscated by armed guards.

Upon returning home, he enrolled at Willmar Vocational School where he studied TV repair and earned a certificate in Electronics. He moved to Virginia and worked at General Electric while continuing to pursue his college education at Old Dominion University.

In 1975, Andy enrolled at St. Cloud State University to pursue a teaching degree and to find a wife and it only took him 3 months. Andy met Dru Ann Bullis at a college basketball game where they both played saxophone in the pep band. She thought he was a bit weird. They married July 22, 1978, and made their home in St. Cloud.

Andy and Dru wanted a large family like Andy grew up in, but it was not to be. They were blessed with three children, Benjamin in 1983, Kathryn in 1988 and Genevieve in 1995.

After graduating from college, Andy spent a year substitute teaching at St. Cloud State in the electronics department. The following year he was hired by Granite Electronics. He worked for the company from 1980 to 1991 when he purchased the company from Joe Svihel. He retired in 2019 after 39 years with Granite Electronics. The day he retired he declared that his uniform was no longer navy pants and light blue shirts but now bibbed overalls and a flannel shirt.

Andy was a life-long hunter and fisherman, particularly ice fishing. He lived for his annual hunting trips to Montana and Wyoming. He loved fishing on Fort Peck Reservoir. Any time he could be with his brothers, or his son and daughters fishing and hunting brought him immense joy.

He belonged to Rice Area Sportsman’s Club, Little Falls Rifle and Pistol Club and even though he never owned a ham radio: he was a life-long member of the St. Cloud Amateur Radio Club.

Andy is survived by his wife DruAnn; his children, Ben, Katy (Derrick) Christensen and Genevieve; grandchildren, Bradon, Preston, and Roman; caregiver and bonus son Steev Marchand; siblings, Anne Marie (Dr. Jim) Schwankl, Steven, Janet Bowman, Tony (Connie), Jerome, Joe (Helen), Gerard (Sharon) and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Donald Joseph, Baby Faith; grandbaby Christensen; his parents, John Sr. and Genevieve; siblings, John Jr., Peter, Mary and infant brother Daniel.

The world has lost a truly good man.