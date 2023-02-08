Andrew “Andy” Molitor, 95, Richmond

July 7, 1927 - February 6, 2023

attachment-Andy Molitor loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Andrew “Andy” Molitor, age 95, at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 13, 2023, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery, Rockville, MN.

Visitation will be Noon – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN, and 9:30 – 10:45 a.m., Monday, at the church.

Andrew “Andy” Molitor was born July 7, 1927, to John Molitor and Margaret (Ahles) Molitor. He was the youngest of 5 children. When his siblings went off to serve in WWII, Andy stayed home to run the farm. He was the 4th generation to operate the Molitor family farm that was homesteaded in 1860. He owned and nurtured this sacred land for 73 years.

At the age of 20 Andy met young Eunice Bidinger at a 4H picnic. They married on February 9, 1950, and recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary. Andy was often heard saying, “She’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

In addition to their passion for dairy and agriculture, Andy and Eunice shared the same hobbies. Together they made hundreds of wood crafts, sewed quilts, gardened and canned, and in later years created a bird habitat in their backyard.

Survivors include his wife, Eunice; 12 children, Joyce (Larry) Miller, Diane (Duane) Willenbring, Connie (Marv) Rothstein, Deb (Art) Hesse, Dori (+Todd Waters) Molitor-Waters, Lee (Fran), Bill (Mary Jean), JoAnn (Bob Ackley), Carol (Scott) Peckskamp, Mary Jo (Dan) Udermann, Shirley (Erica Kirsch) Molitor-Kirsch and John (Wendy); 30 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents John and Margaret Molitor; brothers, Ervin, Gilbert and LeRoy; sister, Lucille; sons-in-law, Joseph Ludwig and Todd Waters; and grandson-in-law, Adam Schlangen.

Andy took his last breath at home on the farm he loved and nurtured his entire lifetime. He passed on February 6, 2023, surrounded by his beloved family. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation to Poor Clare Monastery in Sauk Rapids or the Minnesota Audubon Society.