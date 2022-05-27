Andrea F. Woolard, 42, St. Stephen

July 17, 1979 – May 25, 2022

Andrea Faye Woolard, age 42, of St. Stephen, passed away suddenly at her home in St. Stephen on Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

A memorial gathering celebrating Andrea’s life will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Pine Grove Zoo Shelter, 1200 W. Broadway, Little Falls. Private interment with military honors will be in the MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls, MN. Arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Andrea was born on July 17, 1979 in Albany, MN to Daniel and Pamela (Pederson) Rothstein. She graduated from Albany High School in 1998 and then enlisted in the MN Army National Guard serving as a medic. She earned an associated degree in accounting and worked as a bookkeeper for Sentinel Printing until 2011. She went on to become a Pharmacy Technician working at the Coborn’s Pharmacy in St. Joseph for many years, a job she truly loved. Andrea enjoyed running, biking, music, reading, puzzles, adult coloring books, and spending time with family and friends, especially her kids.

Andrea is survived by her parents, Daniel and Pamela Rothstein of Sartell; husband Jeremy Woolard of Royalton; children, Damien Franseen of Monticello, Maeson Franseen of St. Stephen, and Maddie Woolard, of Royalton; sisters, Nikki (Ryan) of Glencoe and Mandy Rothstein of St. Cloud; brother, Jake (Stefanie) of St. Stephen and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and other relatives.