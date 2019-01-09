Andel Accepts Open Position on Sartell City Council

SARTELL -- Sartell has quickly filled an open seat on the city council.

City Administrator Mary Degiovanni says Brady Andel accepted the position Tuesday.

On Monday the council voted to appoint the newest council member based off the results of the November election.

Andel took third in the voting behind Jeff Kolb and Tim Elness , who were sworn in as council members during Monday's meeting.

The position became available after former council member Ryan Fitzthum was elected mayor.

Andel will be sworn in for his new role on the council at their next meeting.