Amy B. Glines, 48, Becker

June 3, 1971 - April 19, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Amy Beth Glines who passed away at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Amy Beth Glines was born June 3, 1971 in Davenport, IA to Lester & Carol (Hunt) Glines. She grew up in Clarissa and lived in Princeton before moving to Becker five years ago. Amy worked in restoration for S. Robideau. She was a member of 4-H and Western Heritage. Amy enjoyed horseback riding, teaching kids how to ride horses, cows, dogs playing on her IPAD, and most importantly spending time with her (kids) pets. She was strong, hardworking and faithful. Amy was always laughing and made the room light up when she walked in. She was most proud of her granddaughter, Nora.

Survivors include her fiancé, Chris Cook of Becker; children, Mike and Emma Cook; step-daughter, Kayla Kopp; sister, Deb (Stacy) Mammenga of Wessington, SD; brother, Jeff (Nichole) Glines of Glenwood; brother, Rob Ailleo; mom and dad, Paula & Rich Herr of Andover; granddaughter, Nora Lynn; step-grandchildren, Haley and Skylar; aunt, Sondra (Danny) Reed of Motley; nieces and nephews, Kirstin, Samantha and Tyler Glines, Faron, Keather and Karena Mammenga; niece, Hailey Ailleo; and cousin, Julie (Chris) Robben. Amy was preceded in death by her parents, Lester & Carol Glines; brother, Michael Glines; grandparents, Kenneth & Judy Hunt.