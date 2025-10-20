Amish Buggy Accident Sends Two To The Hospital Near Bertha

Scott Lewis

BERTHA (WJON News) -- There were serious injuries in a crash involving an Amish buggy.  The Todd County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 7:00 p.m. on Friday near Bertha.

A car was traveling west on County Road 24 when it rear-ended the buggy, which was also traveling west on the county road.

A man and a boy on the buggy suffered serious injuries.  The man was taken to Astera Hospital in Wadena.  The boy was taken by ambulance to the Bertha-Hewitt school parking lot, then flown to a medical facility by North Memorial Air Care.

The driver of the car was evaluated by medical personnel and released.

