Ambrose “Chick” F. Gerads, Sr., 91, Sartell

March 12, 1931 - November 5, 2022

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Ambrose “Chick” F. Gerads, Sr. who passed away Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services.

Chick was born on March 12, 1931 in Holdingford to Albert and Monica (Heitzman) Gerads. He was united in marriage to Shirley Orcutt on February 11, 1956 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Chick proudly served our country in the United States Army. He lived most of his life in the St. Cloud area and worked as a fork lift operator at Franklin now known as Electolux for 30 years. Chick was a member of the St. Cloud Eastside VFW post 4847. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, and helping others. Chick was a gentle man with a great sense of humor and would do anything for anyone. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Chick is survived by his wife, Shirley of St. Cloud; sons, Ambrose (Janine) of St. Cloud and Willie (Deb) of St. Cloud; sister, Shirley (Jim) Shaw of St. Cloud; granddaughters, Chelsey, Alexandra, Tracy, and Amber; great granddaughters, Ava, McKenzie, Hailey, Emery, Sophia; one great grandson on the way; and many extended family on the Heitzman side. He was preceded in death by his parents; silbings, Sylvester “Butch”, Violet, Alvina, David, Ann, Marvin, Isadore “Isy”, and infant brother, Elmer.

Special thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital Medical Unit 1 for their care and support.