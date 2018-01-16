Alvina D. Fleck, 94, Sauk Rapids

December 16, 1923 - January 11, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Alvina D. Fleck, age 94, who passed away Thursday at her home. Rev. David Hinz will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Trinity Lutheran prayers will be at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Alvina was born Dec. 16, 1923 in Popple Creek to William & Mary (Mayavski) Skuza. She grew up on a farm near Popple Creek and met Darel at the Rainbow Café in Foley where she worked. She married Darel Fleck on Dec. 14, 1946 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Alvina was a homemaker and also worked many jobs outside the home prior to starting her family. She also worked building WWII airplane parts in St. Cloud. Alvina was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and was generous to many organizations. She was a wonderful seamstress and passed on the gift of sewing to her daughters and granddaughters. Alvina enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, and making windsocks and rugs. She was a happy, compassionate, selfless, social woman who loved being around people. Family was very important to Alvina, and she knew all the details of the family history.