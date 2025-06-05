Alvin George Piotter, 3 months

February 21, 2025 - June 2, 2025

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 9, 2025 at Petra Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Alvin G. Piotter, age 3 months, who passed away peacefully in his parent’s arms Monday, June 2, 2025 at the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital after a battle with a rare genetic disorder. Visitation will be 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 8, 2025 and one hour prior to service at the church in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Aaron Jensen will officiate and burial will be at the Gloria Dei Lutheran Cemetery in Cold Spring.

Alvin was born on February 21, 2025 in St. Cloud to Luke and Andrea (Dylla) Piotter. Alvin, our sweet angel, was loved by many during his short three months on earth. In his first 6 weeks of life at home he loved cuddling, nursing, fleece blankets, and being carried around in his cloth carrier tied to Mom. He enjoyed the overabundance of love from his 5 year old sister, Bryn and 3 year old brother, Westin and the ruckus of a family of five. He loved to hold everyone’s hands and kick at rattles on his playmat while listening to his favorite baby music. His sister was always calmed when we would lay little Alvin on top of her. He had the cutest little bird cry. He enjoyed going to church on Sundays and was very well behaved. He was baptized on March 16th.

During Alvin’s 8 week stay at Children’s, he touched the lives of his 33 plus nurses and many doctors in the PICU. They loved petting his head, aweing at his cuteness, and laughing at how particular he was about getting his diaper changed right away. He was known for his lion stuffed animals as they quickly became a sign of his strength and bravery as well as his favorite color green (assigned by Mom).

Alvin is survived by his loving parents; siblings, Bryn and Westin; maternal grandparents, Andrew and Louise Dylla of Avon; paternal grandparents, Steve and Rita Piotter of Sleepy Eye; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

We would like to give a special thanks to everyone at the Children’s Hospital for their kind and compassionate care and the Ronald McDonald House for keeping us housed and fed for nearly two months.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.