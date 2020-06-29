Alvin “Al” A. Herges, 73, Sartell

April 7, 1947 - June 26, 2020

Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Alvin Herges who passed away at his home in Sartell on Friday, June 26. Rev. Douglas Vagle will officiate and a private family burial will be at Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Alvin “Al” A. Herges was born on April 7, 1947 in Rockville to George and Marie (Wurm) Herges. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Al married his first wife and they later divorced. He was united in marriage to Elaine Kuschel on March 5, 1976 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Al worked 32 years at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center in Laundry and Maintenance. Al enjoyed working on cars, racing Derby, going to the casino, playing cards at the Whitney Center, and visiting with people. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Al was a hardworking and helpful man who was kind, honest, and full of ideas.

Survivors include his wife, Elaine of Sartell; children, Shelia Herges of Sartell, Lorie (Chris) Traut of Bemidji, Becky Herges, and Brian (Amber) of Sartell; grandchildren; and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Bill in 2010.

Special thanks to CentraCare Hospice for all of their support.