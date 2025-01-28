Alven Willis Bednar, 73, St. Cloud

March 14,1951 - January 26, 2025

Alven W. Bednar passed away on January 26,2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital from a short battle of gallbladder cancer at the age of 73.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date per Al's wishes.

Alven was born March 14,1951 at the Litchfield Hospital to Alton (Mabel Greeley) Bednar. Alven was baptized and confirmed at Union Grove Methodist Church. He went to school in Atwater and graduated in 1969. Alven married Shirley (Loch) on August 12,1972 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He attended college in Willmar for business and got his accounting degree from SCTCC. Al and Shirley lived in Waite Park, Sauk Rapids, then made their home in St. Cloud. They were blessed with three children Anita (Neil) Branstad, Alishia, and Alan (Allison) Bednar, and best friend Bowzer. Alven worked at T&O Plastics in Clearwater for many years before going to HTI in Hutchinson, MN until being laid off in 2009. He then went back to college at the age of 58 for accounting. He continued to work as a temporary supervisor for Electrolux and Blue Stem in 2020.

Alven enjoyed bowling, fishing, camping and being with his friends and family. He really loved his fur baby, Bowzer. He was a founder of the Federation of Forty CB club and enjoyed organizing and attending benefits for multiple CB club foundations including Camp Courage. One passion he held was researching concerts, events and plays around the area via the computer. He enjoyed putting together vacation and recipe books, as he loved going to events and on vacation. He enjoyed trying new recipes by grilling and cooking.

Al became a big brother to Shirley’s siblings; he was loved by all. One thing he really enjoyed was a good campfire with friends and family. There would be lots of shenanigans around a good fire from chimney logs, from burying Schnapps bottles (for a funeral) to building a lean-to during a rainstorm just so they had shelter for a campfire.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Mabel Bednar; brother, Philip Bednar; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Clifford and Joan Loch; and many other friends and relatives.

Al is survived by his wife, Shirley (Loch) Bednar; children, Anita (Neil) Branstad, Alishia Bednar, Alan (Allison) Bednar; his fur baby, Bowzer; and fur grandbaby Midas.

To conclude, Al’s favorite saying – “Do you know what I mean?”