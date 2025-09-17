SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- This is homecoming week at Sauk Rapids-Rice. The Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation is holding its first-ever Homecoming and Alumni Concert.

It will be at the Benton Station on Saturday. The doors open at 5:00 p.m. with live music outdoors by Sheldon Weston at 5:30 p.m., Greg Schultz at 7:00 p.m., and the Mallrats at 8:30 p.m.

Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says it will be a great place for reunion classes to meet up.

Very excited about the opportunity to see this come to fruition. We're also encouraging any of the classes that might be thinking about doing something during Homecoming week in terms of a reunion; it might be a great place to meet and gather with your friends from your class.

Shuttles will be available from the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School parking lot, running every half hour for the duration of the event.

Tickets are $30 each. All proceeds will benefit the Sauk Rapids-Rice Education Foundation.