Alphonse M. Struzyk, 86, St. Wendel

February 20, 1933 - October 8, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Alphonse M. Struzyk, age 86 of St. Wendel who passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Eugene Doyle will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday TODAY and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday. Parish prayers will be 4:00 p.m. on Thursday all at the church in St. Wendel. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Alphonse was born February 20, 1933 in St. Wendel, Minnesota to Stanley and Mary (Solarz) Strozyk. He served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Alphonse married Esther H. Kostreba on May 13, 1958 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. The couple dairy farmed in St. Wendel Township. Alphonse also owned and operated Lake State Industries in Rice and Best-Way Fabricating in St. Joseph for many years. Alphonse had a passion to repair Farmall tractors. He was a member of St. Columbkille Parish.

Survivors include his wife, Esther; children, Susan (Mike) Pozorski, Sandra (Mark) Scherbing, Mildred (Dave) Stang, Steve, Fred (Lyn), Jean, Julie; and son-in-law, Dennis (Terri) Menke; 15 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Marcella Warzecha and Angeline Kostreba.

Alphonse was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Doris Menke; son-in-law, Bob Ringler; brothers, Edward, Thomas, Louis, Tony, Walter, Stanley, Jr. and two infant brothers.