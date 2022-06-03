Alma T. Salzer, 95, Cold Spring

August 2, 1926 - June 2, 2022

attachment-Alma Salzer loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Alma T. Salzer, age 95, who died Thursday, at Assumption Home surrounded by her nieces and nephews. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:30 – 11:45 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Alma was born in Cold Spring, MN to Math M. and Katherine (Schneider) Schreifels. She married Alfred M. Salzer May 21, 1946, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. Alma was the last surviving Gold Star Mother in the immediate area.

Alma was a homemaker and worked as a nurse’s assistant at Assumption Nursing Home. She was a member of St. Boniface Christian Mothers, Catholic Aid Financial and past president of the Cold Spring Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary.

She is survived by her brother Marcellus Schreifels; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Alfred; son, Gene; siblings and in-law, Frances (Gregor) Schreiner, Philomena (Stephen) Theis, Clarence (Margaret) Schreifels, Marie Schreifels.