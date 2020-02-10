Alma Ann Popp, 87, Rice

January 5, 1933 - February 9, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rice for Alma A. Popp, age 87 of Rice who died Sunday at Country Manor Campus in Sartell surrounded by her family. Rev. Kenneth Popp and Rev. Thomas Becker will concelebrate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at the church in Rice and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday. Christian Women will pray at 5:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 6:30 p.m.

Alma was born January 5, 1933 to Edward & Theresa (Jansky) Burggraff. She married Robert Popp on June 16, 1953 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. She was a homemaker and lived in the Rice area most of her life. Alma was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church where she was involved with the Christian Women. She enjoyed babysitting, BINGO, playing cards, solitaire on her tablet, fishing, crossword puzzles and cooking. Alma was loving, caring, funny, faithful and was so proud of her family!

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Lori Wostrel), Tom, Arnie (Renee) Randy (Sharon) and Linda (James ) Poirier all of Rice; brother, Edward (Alice) Burggraff of Little Falls; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert on May 26, 2017; brothers, Ralph, Ernie, Arnold and Ray Burggraff; sisters, Lorraine Schlichting, Rita Mugg and Elaine Gall.