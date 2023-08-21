Allison Garcia Riz, 16 months, Melrose

March 23, 2022 - August 18, 2023

Allison Carolina Garcia Riz, age 16 months, suddenly gave up her lengthy battle and returned to heaven after a lengthy stay at Children’s Hospital, Minneapolis on August 18, 2023.

She is the daughter of Daniel Garcia Garcia and Santos Riz Gutierrez, Melrose.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 22, 11 a.m. with a viewing at 10 a.m. at Daniel Funeral Home, 1010 2nd St. N, Saint Cloud. Burial will follow at Saint Francis Xavier Cemetery, Sartell.