Allen Peter Weiss, 54, Little Falls

August 26, 1970 - September 7, 2024

Allen P. Weiss, 54, of Little Falls, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at St. Cloud Hospital.

A time for visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:00 p.m. at St. John's Nepomuk Catholic Church in Lastrup with Father Aaron Nett officiating. Interment will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery.

A full obituary will be published soon.