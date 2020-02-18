Allen K. Vann, 81, St. Cloud

March 27, 1938 - February 15, 2020

Memorial Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Allen K. Vann, age 81, of St. Cloud who died peacefully after a battle with cancer on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tim Lindhorst will officiate and burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Edgerton in the spring. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 21 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

Allen was born March 27, 1938 to Christian and Della (DeJaeger) VanNieuwenhuyzen in Pipestone. He graduated from Luverne High School in 1956 and later received a degree in Civil Engineering from South Dakota State University. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was honorably discharged in 1963. Allen married Karen Popp in Hutchinson on March 4, 1967. This marriage was blessed with two daughters, Kristin and Jennifer. Allen began his career with IBM as a Systems Engineer, retiring 30 years later. He then went to work for TriMin Systems for several years. Allen was highly respected by his customers, peers, and managers.

Allen is survived by his wife, Karen of St. Cloud; daughters, Kristin Vann of St. Cloud, Jennifer (Gene) Louie of Lakeville; grandsons, Carter, Tate and Lance Louie and Axel Scriver; sisters, Twylah Wildung of Plymouth; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Willys VanNewhyzen; sisters, Anetta (Don) Monsen, Eloise (Carl) Gillin, and Claudine (Jack) Dibble.

A special thank you to the Coborn Cancer Center and North oncology staff at the St. Cloud Hospital. Their compassion and exceptional care are unmatched.

Memorials are preferred to Atonement Lutheran Church of St. Cloud.